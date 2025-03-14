Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight” Rating

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Iris Energy stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,937,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

