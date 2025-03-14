IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CRO Rima Alameddine Sells 20,047 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CRO Rima Alameddine sold 20,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $372,272.79. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 572,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,632,587.76. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rima Alameddine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IonQ alerts:

On Thursday, March 6th, Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $29,828.40.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IonQ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,374,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,593,000 after acquiring an additional 45,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IonQ by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 75,596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IonQ by 1,310.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in IonQ by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,934,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,809,000 after acquiring an additional 216,752 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson upgraded IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on IonQ from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IonQ

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.