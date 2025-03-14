Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ferguson (FERG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ: FERG) recently:

3/12/2025 – Ferguson was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $211.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $211.00 to $189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $234.00 to $189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $189.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Ferguson is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2025 – Ferguson had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $234.00 to $211.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $155.23. 2,907,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,573. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $152.52 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.18 and a 200 day moving average of $190.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Ferguson plc alerts:

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.