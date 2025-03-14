Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 14th (ABNB, ACN, AEO, AKBA, AMD, APD, ATAT, AVAH, BLDP, BLNK)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 14th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $195.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $429.00 to $396.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $140.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $395.00 to $370.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $35.30 to $36.80. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $3.20 to $4.50. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $1.30 to $1.20. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $5.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $79.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $102.00 to $99.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $633.00 to $667.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $99.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $251.00 to $274.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $270.00 to $220.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $90.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $3.50 to $2.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $90.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $112.00 to $98.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its target price reduced by Hovde Group from $48.00 to $43.00. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $107.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 360 ($4.66) to GBX 260 ($3.37). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $132.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $2.00 to $1.35. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $268.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $641.00 to $691.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $6.25 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $8.75 to $9.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $1.75 to $1.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $175.00 to $168.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $315.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $26.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $285.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $39.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $77.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $87.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $7.00 to $5.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $82.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $55.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $54.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $81.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $42.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $110.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $107.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $475.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $400.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $430.00 to $330.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $460.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $364.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $467.00 to $404.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $480.00 to $475.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $310.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $538.00 to $526.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $510.00 to $415.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $1.50 to $1.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $14.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $24.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

