Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 14th (ABNB, ACN, AEO, AKBA, AMD, APD, ATAT, AVAH, BLDP, BLNK)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 14th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $195.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $429.00 to $396.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $140.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $395.00 to $370.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $35.30 to $36.80. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $3.20 to $4.50. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $1.30 to $1.20. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $5.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $79.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $102.00 to $99.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $633.00 to $667.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $99.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $251.00 to $274.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $270.00 to $220.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $90.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $3.50 to $2.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $90.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $112.00 to $98.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its target price reduced by Hovde Group from $48.00 to $43.00. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $107.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 360 ($4.66) to GBX 260 ($3.37). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $132.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $2.00 to $1.35. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $268.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $641.00 to $691.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $6.25 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $8.75 to $9.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $1.75 to $1.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $175.00 to $168.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $315.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $26.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $285.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $39.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $78.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $77.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $87.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $7.00 to $5.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $82.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $55.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $54.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $81.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $42.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $110.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $107.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $475.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $400.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $430.00 to $330.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $460.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $364.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $467.00 to $404.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $480.00 to $475.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $310.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $538.00 to $526.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $510.00 to $415.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $1.50 to $1.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $14.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $24.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

