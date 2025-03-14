InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Short Interest Down 80.6% in February

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the February 13th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSSX opened at $25.53 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
