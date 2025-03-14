InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Short Interest Down 80.6% in February

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the February 13th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSSX opened at $25.53 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.