InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 216.9% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCX opened at $20.82 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCX. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

