InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 216.9% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCX opened at $20.82 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.