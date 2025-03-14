InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the February 13th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,638,000.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJV opened at $26.04 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

