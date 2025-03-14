Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 11,608 put options on the company. This is an increase of 628% compared to the average volume of 1,595 put options.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $72.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $62.53 and a 52-week high of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000. AG Asset Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

