Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,956,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $169.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

