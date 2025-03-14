Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 18,574,026 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 13,955,543 shares.The stock last traded at $20.83 and had previously closed at $20.85.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Senior Loan ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

