Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $481.06 and last traded at $472.94. Approximately 17,413,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 35,034,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.60.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $515.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.63. The company has a market capitalization of $300.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $2,175,000. Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $9,647,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

