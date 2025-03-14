Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PID. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 124,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 103,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PID opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $810.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0926 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

