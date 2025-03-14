Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PID traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. 27,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,357. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $839.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0926 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

