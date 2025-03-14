Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Up 216.7% in February

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PSL traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.74. 1,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957. The company has a market cap of $87.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.