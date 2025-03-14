International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $61.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.