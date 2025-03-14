Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.80.

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.18. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

