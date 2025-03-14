Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intellicheck

Intellicheck Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

NYSE:IDN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 36,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,015. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 million, a P/E ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.90. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.