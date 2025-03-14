Integras Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 30,458 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Integras Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. NRG Energy comprises about 2.3% of Integras Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $117.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.