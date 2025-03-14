Integras Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,325 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Integras Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNA. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,528,000. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,051,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,720,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 18,362.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 76,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TNA opened at $28.89 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 3.52.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

