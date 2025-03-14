Integras Partners LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Integras Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Integras Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MORT. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MORT stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

