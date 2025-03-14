Integras Partners LLC Invests $312,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Integras Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $92.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $136.36.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

