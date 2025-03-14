Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes $6.04 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Hess by 22.7% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hess by 59.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.12. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $163.98.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

