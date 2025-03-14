Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,871,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 384,210 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises approximately 2.0% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Rogers Communications worth $57,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,673,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,301,000 after acquiring an additional 159,295 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,080,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 247,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.