Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $12.06 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 8,152.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,189 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 115.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,292,000 after purchasing an additional 516,715 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,011,000 after purchasing an additional 395,481 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,665,000 after purchasing an additional 255,387 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 909.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,815,000 after purchasing an additional 189,199 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 462,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,698,000 after purchasing an additional 174,546 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.6 %

TRI opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.35 and its 200 day moving average is $167.76. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.50 and a fifty-two week high of $180.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

