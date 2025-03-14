Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 571.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $203.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.