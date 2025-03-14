Intact Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 155.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,440 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 26.6% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

FNV opened at $150.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $152.77.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

