Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 31,530 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,870 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $18,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,745,858,000 after purchasing an additional 778,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,213,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,005 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,383,024 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $499,956,000 after purchasing an additional 332,576 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,046,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,475,000 after purchasing an additional 154,003 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,155,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 285,565 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $102.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average is $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $104.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

