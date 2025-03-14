Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASX opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

