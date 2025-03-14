Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) President Sells $229,250.00 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.34.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shift4 Payments

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.