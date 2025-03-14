Insider Selling: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) President Sells $229,250.00 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shift4 Payments Stock Performance
NYSE:FOUR opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.34.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
