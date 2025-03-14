Insider Selling: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Senior Officer Sells C$353,527.08 in Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total value of C$353,527.08.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 4.3 %

TSE LSPD opened at C$14.79 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.73 and a 12 month high of C$26.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.31.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

