Insider Selling: Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Insider Sells £1,388,774.45 in Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) insider Arthur James Johnson sold 470,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.82), for a total value of £1,388,774.45 ($1,798,930.63).

LON:HTG opened at GBX 284.50 ($3.69) on Friday. Hunting PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 277 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 465.37 ($6.03). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 327.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 338.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £583.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

HTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 480 ($6.22) to GBX 490 ($6.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 520 ($6.74).

Located in 11 countries across four continents, we manufacture components, technology systems and precision parts globally.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

