Insider Selling: Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Sells $20,500.00 in Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $20,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,841,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,122,915. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 12th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $23,480.00.
- On Monday, March 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $20,280.00.
- On Monday, February 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $23,800.00.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $23,240.00.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $22,860.00.
- On Monday, January 27th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $22,360.00.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $20,980.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $21,700.00.
- On Friday, January 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $21,440.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $21,700.00.
Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:GYRE opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $19.96.
Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Gyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
