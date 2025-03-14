Insider Selling: Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Sells $20,500.00 in Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $20,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,841,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,122,915. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $23,480.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $20,280.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $23,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $22,860.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $22,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $20,980.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $21,700.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $21,440.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $21,700.00.

NASDAQ:GYRE opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Gyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

