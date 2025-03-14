Insider Selling: FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) CFO Sells $43,364.00 in Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Horwath sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $43,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,299. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.91 million, a PE ratio of -80.51 and a beta of 1.55. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.40 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FARO. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,409,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 234,650 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FARO Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

