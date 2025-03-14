Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Sells $83,519.08 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,536,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,707,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

