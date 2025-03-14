Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Sells $311,850.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $123.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.