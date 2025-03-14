Insider Selling: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Sells 155,717 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Arseneault sold 155,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($20.17), for a total transaction of £2,424,513.69 ($3,140,561.77).
BAE Systems Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BA stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,590.50 ($20.60). The company had a trading volume of 4,458,666 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,285.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,279.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012.50 ($13.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33.
BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 68.50 ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. BAE Systems had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Research analysts expect that BAE Systems plc will post 73.537927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
