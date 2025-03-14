Insider Buying: Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Insider Acquires £20,061.30 in Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Lester acquired 16,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £20,061.30 ($25,986.14).

Shares of KIE stock opened at GBX 122.20 ($1.58) on Friday. Kier Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 118.80 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 163.27 ($2.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 144.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 145.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £526.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, analysts predict that Kier Group plc will post 20.4913295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.72) price target on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

