Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys £145.58 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 502 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £145.58 ($188.58).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 29 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.81) per share, with a total value of £152.54 ($197.59).
- On Friday, January 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 29 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £147.32 ($190.83).
- On Thursday, December 19th, Kenton Jarvis sold 34,540 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.36), for a total value of £196,187.20 ($254,128.50).
easyJet Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 474.90 ($6.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 506.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 518.77. The company has a market cap of £3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 404.70 ($5.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 594 ($7.69).
easyJet Company Profile
We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service.
