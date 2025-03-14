Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Buys 71,896 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Nneka Abulokwe purchased 71,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £10,065.44 ($13,038.13).

Capita Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON:CPI traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 13.88 ($0.18). 4,053,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,088. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.52. Capita plc has a 52-week low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 22.40 ($0.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £234.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.11 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Capita had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

