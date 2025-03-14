InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 872,000 shares, an increase of 109.5% from the February 13th total of 416,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of InPlay Oil stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,715. The firm has a market cap of $100.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

InPlay Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0104 dividend. This is an increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.57%. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

