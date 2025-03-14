Ingredion Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Ingredion has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingredion to earn $11.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $130.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $109.51 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. The trade was a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

