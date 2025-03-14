Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,848 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.28% of Ingredion worth $24,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Ingredion by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on INGR shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.20.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ingredion Price Performance
NYSE INGR opened at $130.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.51 and a 1 year high of $155.44.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.
Ingredion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.96%.
Ingredion Company Profile
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
