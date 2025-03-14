Industrial Stocks To Follow Now – March 14th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Vistra, Accenture, Chevron, and Eaton are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares issued by companies that primarily operate in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, aerospace, and transportation. They tend to be cyclical, meaning their performance often fluctuates with economic changes and infrastructure demand, providing investors exposure to businesses that produce capital goods and support industrial growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $8.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.99. 63,516,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,006,922. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.89. 11,887,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,363,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.51. 16,717,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,005,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.95. 4,000,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,503,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $199.84.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.14. 1,453,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.54. 2,805,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,596,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.85 and a 200 day moving average of $151.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $9.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.95. 1,477,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.27 and a 200 day moving average of $331.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

