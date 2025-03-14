Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 156,079 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical daily volume of 93,902 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

XLI traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,864,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,997. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $119.17 and a 52-week high of $144.51.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.