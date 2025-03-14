Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 56422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Induction Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.19. The firm has a market cap of £5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.41.

About Induction Healthcare Group

Induction (AIM: INHC) Induction delivers a suite of software solutions that transforms care delivery and the patient journey through hospital. Our system-wide applications help healthcare providers and administrators to deliver care at any stage remotely as well as face-to-face – giving the communities they serve greater flexibility, control and ease of access.

