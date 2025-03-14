Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 28,507 ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.53% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,335,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 27,268 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $69.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $371.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

