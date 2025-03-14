Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 21,906 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 621.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,338,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 199,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.54.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
