Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.15% of First Trust Water ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,988,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 66,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIW opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $96.29 and a 52-week high of $111.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.95.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

