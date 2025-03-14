Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 938.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,999 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 69,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $92.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $107.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

