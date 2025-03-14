Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.40 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Scotiabank increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.15. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.16 and a 1 year high of $107.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.